Minnesota Native Trey Lance Lands with Harbaugh, LA Chargers

There are few better places to land as a veteran quarterback looking for a career reboot than a team like the Chargers.

LA has a well-established starter in Justin Herbert, a respected and qb-focused Head Coach in Jim Harbaugh, and a winning roster.

Trey Lance made the decision to sign on with the Chargers on Friday afternoon after spending the past few seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Lance has agreed to a contract with the Chargers for the 2025 season. The deal is reportedly worth up to $6.2 million. Lance sat after the 49ers took him with the third pick of the 2021 draft and then broke his ankle two games into the 2022 season. He was traded to the Cowboys in 2023 and did not appear in any games while serving as the third-string quarterback. Lance appeared in four games and made one start after Dak Prescott was injured last year.

It's a good landing spot for Lance. Just as we've seen recently in Minnesota, a good coach and mentor can make all the difference for a quarterback's career.

Lance has made just five starts in his career and now will look for a reboot in Los Angeles behind Justin Herbert and Taylor Heineke on the roster.

The Marshall, Minnesota native was a star at the FCS level of college football with North Dakota State, including a final full season in Fargo (2019) in which he tossed 28 touchdowns against 0 interceptions, and also ran for 1,100 yards and 14 scores. The Bison won the National Championship that season with Lance at QB.

