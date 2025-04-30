2025 NFL Draft Grades: Minnesota, Green Bay Near Bottom of List

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially behind us, and it's now time that we start to see a lot of 'draft grades' trickle out.

Depending upon who you trust, your team's draft could be pretty amazing or pretty darn bad.

Rene Bugner on Twitter put together a helpful aggregate of all of the major draft analyst's grades to help us get a little bit closer to an average.

While it's safe to say nobody really knows how it'll all pan out, there at least a good short-term reference point as to how a team did an accumulating assets in last weekend's draft.

Here's a look at the official chart. Follow the link here to see a broader view.

As you can see, the New England Patriots and de facto GM Eliot Wolf scored the highest across the board. The Patriots finished with a 3.67 GPA. The average features grades from draft analysts at PFF, PFN, ESPN, and many other notable sources.

Again, there are a lot of factors at work here. If your team traded down, they are likely to have a less stellar grade given the value loss, and teams that picked later (Vikings, Packers, Eagles, Chiefs) are likely to grade lower just based on value.

Our area teams on the whole didn't receive the most love.

Here's a look at the Top 5, Bottom 5, and where our area team's finished:

Top 5

1) New England Patriots - 3.67 (Picked 4th Overall)

2) New York Giants - 3.65 (Picked 3rd Overall)

3) Seattle Seahawks - 3.63 (Picked 18th Overall)

4) Kansas City Chiefs - 3.49 (Picked 31st Overall)

5) Philadelphia Eagles - 3.46 (Picked 32nd Overall)

Bottom 5

28) New Orleans Saints - 2.44 (Picked 9th Overall)

29) Minnesota Vikings - 2.35 (Picked 24th Overall)

30t) Detroit Lions - 2.33 (Picked 28th Overall)

30t) Miami Dolphins - 2.33 (Picked 13th Overall)

32) Cincinnati Bengals - 2.06 (Picked 17th Overall)

Area Teams (Not Yet Listed)

19t) Chicago Bears - 3.04 (Picked 10th Overall)

24) Denver Broncos - 2.80 (Picked 20th Overall)

25) Green Bay Packers - 2.65 (Picked 23rd Overall)

Beauty is clearly in the eye of the beholder on draft day. That's why while it's fun to look at grades and opinions in the aftermath, it is indeed a very inexact science.

Source: Rene Bugner on Twitter

