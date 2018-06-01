Russell Wilson and Wife Ciara Join Group to Bring MLB to Portland

If things work out how Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara would like them to, Portland will be a future MLB city and the married couple would be a part of the ownership group.

As Portland tries to snag a MLB franchise, they have added these two marque names to help gain momentum and potential success.

The local contingent called the Portland Diamond Group reportedly has equal shares of expenses for each party involved and it is assumed if they do land a team that ownership would be something the individuals within the project would get as well.

The only way ownership wouldn't be in the cards is if a current owner were to move a team to Portland via relocation vs it being a expansion situation.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said recently that he would like to potentially see 32 teams in Major League Baseball.