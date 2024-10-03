Padres Finish Off Braves In NL Wild Card
SAN DIEGO -- The latest stop of the San Diego Padres' redemption tour led them into a layer of champagne and beer Wednesday night, after they dispatched the Atlanta Braves with a 5-4 win to complete a two-game sweep in their NL Wild Card Series.
Right after the San Diego players sprawled on the mound for a team picture, third baseman Manny Machado said, "This is what everybody wanted."
With two outs int he second inning, Kyle Higashioka hit a solo homer, his second in two days, and after three consecutive singles, the bases were loaded for Machado again.
For the Braves, who have been hammered all year by injuries and have been without Ronald Acuna Jr. for most of the season and without Austin Riley in recent weeks, this was a mountainous deficit. Max Fried was finished, and this game mirrored the Braves' season in how it was defined by injury.
The Padres visit the Dodgers in game one of the NLDS on Saturday night.