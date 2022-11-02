Santa Is Coming to Town. Here’s What the Empire Mall Has Planned

I know it's hard to start thinking about Jolly Old Saint Nick when the temp is still in the 60s and 70s, but the gang at the Sioux Falls Empire Mall is busy paving the way for his sleigh to make a touchdown in Sioux Falls soon.

On Tuesday, the Empire Mall announced that Santa will be setting up shop in South Dakota's largest mall starting on Thursday (November 17). And the Empire has a number of things planned to coincide with his arrival.

According to Dakota News Now, Santa will be available for family photos starting that day. The Santa Photo Experience will be open every Monday-Saturday from 11:00 to 7:00 PM and 12:00 to 6:00 PM through Christmas Eve. Reservations are encouraged. Make yours here.

The Empire Mall also has a full slate of events lined up in conjunction with the holiday season. Here are just a few examples:

The Empire is teaming up with the Sioux Falls Police Department tonight (November 2) for "Project Blue Light." A special memorial event created to honor fallen officers and their families. A Blue Christmas tree and wreath will be lit tonight starting at 6:30. The public is welcome to attend this event which is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 8:00 PM adjacent to the food court in the mall.

The public is also invited to have "Cookies and Cocoa with Santa" on Saturday (December 3) from 2:00 to 3:00 PM. This event is the perfect opportunity to start making some fun family holiday memories while enjoying cookies and cocoa with Santa. The event takes place in the Center Court of the mall.

This year's "Caring Santa" event is scheduled for Sunday (December 4) from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Santa's workshop in the mall. Caring Santa is designed for families that have children with special needs. Kiddos will be able to visit Santa in a subdued holiday environment that day.

The Empire Mall hasn't forgotten about your pets. "Pet Photos with Santa" is slated to happen on Sunday (December 11) from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in the Center Court of the mall by Athleta. It's your chance to bring your pet to pose with Jolly Old Saint Nick that night. All the mall asks is that you please remember to keep your canine and feline a on leash throughout the event. And don't forget to bring along something to help clean up any unwanted gifts your pet might want to leave for Santa.

The Empire is also planning a Menorah Lighting. This indoor program and celebration is planned for Sunday (December 11). Check the Empire Mall website for complete details.

