‘Santa Goes Bananas’ At Downtown Sioux Falls Tiki Bar

The Hello Hi is a one-of-a-kind establishment in Sioux Falls. It's a tiki bar in the middle of downtown Sioux Falls. So, when the temps start dropping, let the island vibes warm you up.

Well, The Hello Hi is getting in the holiday spirit with a special holiday pop-up!

This special menu consists of drinks like Jingle Juice, Christmas Funk, and Santa Goes Bananas!

A post on their Facebook page states, "It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Now through the end of the year, come douse yourself with Christmas cheer at our ‘SANTA GOES BANANAS’ Holiday pop-up! Head back to our Reindeer Den and wait for Santa by our incredibly realistic fireplace while sipping one of our six new seasonal cocktails. Mele Kalikimaka!"

If you'd rather have something off of their usual menu, that is still available as well.

And don't forget a slice of pizza from Pizza Cheeks!

The bar has been open for a little over a year and I can't help but remember the ET scandal of 2020.

More about that, here.

I remember being in The Hello Hi shortly after the ETnapping happened and asked if they ever got it back. They explained, they never got the original back, but people just started giving them other ET memorabilia so ET is kind of everywhere now. Keep an eye out for ET the next time you stop into The Hello Hi.

