SDSU Tops Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team

CHICAGO — Eight players from defending national champion South Dakota State headline the 2023 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team, presented by FedEx Ground and announced Tuesday.

The Jackrabbits placed four players on the first team, with three of those selections coming from the offensive side of the ball as Garret Greenfield at tackle and Mason McCormick at guard was joined by running back Isaiah Davis. The senior offensive line duo helped clear the way for SDSU to post averages of 34.2 points and 384.6 yards of total offense per game in 2022.

Greenfield twice has been named to the postseason All-America first team selected by Stats Perform, earning the distinction following the 2020-21 spring season and again in 2022. The Rock Rapids, Iowa, native is one of 11 returning players from last year's first-team honor squad.

Davis, a senior from Joplin, Missouri, averaged 5.8 yards per carry in 2022 en route to 1,451 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also factored in the passing game with 21 receptions for 173 yards.

Leading the Jackrabbit contingent on defense was linebacker Adam Bock. A senior from Solon, Iowa, Bock was limited to 11 games last season but still finished second on the squad with 76 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Second-team recognition on defense went to senior cornerback DyShawn Gales. A senior from North Chicago, Illinois, Gales led the Jackrabbits in 2022 with four interceptions, while adding added six pass breakups to go along with 31 tackles (23 solo.).

SDSU's three other honorees were all second-team selections involved in the Jackrabbit passing game: Quarterback Mark Gronowski, wide receiver Jaxon Janke and tight end Zach Heins.

Gronowski accounted for 38 touchdowns last season — 26 through the air and 12 on the ground. The junior from Naperville, Illinois, completed 65 percent of his passes (232-of-356) for 2,967 yards and gained another 408 yards rushing. He has led the Jackrabbits to a 22-3 record and a pair of appearances in the national championship game in his two seasons as the team's starting quarterback.

Janke, a senior from Madison, led the squad in all three major receiving categories last season with 60 receptions for 857 yards and nine touchdowns.

Heins, a senior from Sioux Falls, ranked third on the team in both receptions (29) and receiving touchdowns (4) while ranking fourth in receiving yards (347).

A total of 107 student-athletes were honored across first, second, and third teams. All 15 FCS conferences and 52 schools were represented on the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team.

South Dakota State kicks off the 2023 season on August 31 by hosting Western Oregon.

