SDSU-NDSU Dakota Marker Game Bobblehead Released

With the annual Border Battle game between SDSU and NDSU, this weekend comes the release of a local college football collectible.

On Saturday, South Dakota State University will host the 115th meeting of its border-state rivalry against North Dakota State University at a sold-out Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM.

In a release by Bobblehead.com, Friday the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Dakota Marker Football Rivalry Bobblehead ahead of the rivalry game. The bobblehead features the Bison mascot, Thundar, and the Jackrabbits mascot, Jack the Jackrabbit, along with a bobbling replica of the Dakota Marker. The bobblehead commemorates the longtime football rivalry, which has been called the Dakota Marker Series since 2004.

The top-ranked Jackrabbits enter the matchup 8-0 overall and alone atop the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings with a 5-0 mark following a 37-3 victory over then-No. 4/9 South Dakota last weekend in Vermillion.

SDSU has won 22 games in a row dating back to last season — a streak that is tied for the sixth-longest in the history of the Football Championship Subdivision (since 1978).

North Dakota State, which holds the two longest winning streaks in FCS history at 39 games (2017-20) and 33 games (2012-14), will attempt to remain in contention for the MVFC title and solidify its position in the FCS playoff race. The Bison, who are ranked 10th this week by the American Football Coaches Association and 11th in the Stats Perform media poll, come into Saturday's contest with a 6-2 overall record and a 3-2 mark in league play.

South Dakota State has won the last four matchups, including both meetings last season.

NDSU leads the overall series by a 63-46-5 count.

