SDSU, USD and USF All Get Big Wins on Saturday

It was a great Saturday on the football field if you are a fan of USD, SDSU or USF as all three teams picks up wins.

SDSU picked up the biggest win of the day with a dominating performance over NDSU, defeating the Bison 27-19.

The Jacks retained the Dakota Marker trophy and improved to 8-1 on the season with a date in Vermillion next Saturday.

USD also won on Saturday, defeating Western Illinois on the road 42-21, setting up a epic showdown with SDSU next week.

USF also had the same fate as SDSU and USD, winning at Wayne State 38-17 and imporoving to 7-3.

Augustana was the only local team not to get a W, falling to Minnesota-Duluth 41-15 on Saturday.

The Vikings suffered only their second loss of the season but should still find their way to the postseason.

For more information on the Augustana University football team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

For more information on the University of Sioux Falls football team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

For more information on the University of South Dakota football team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

For more information on the South Dakota State University football team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.