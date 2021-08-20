Seattle Storm to Visit White House, Celebrate 2020 Title
NEW YORK (AP) — The Seattle Storm are headed to the White House to celebrate their 2020 WNBA championship. The team was formally invited by President Joe Biden to visit on Monday afternoon.
The Storm play at the Washington Mystics on Sunday. The Storm, who have won four titles, will be joined by the team’s ownership group and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The team last visited the White House in 2011.
