The Iowa vs. LSU national title game drew record ratings for ABC. At one point, over 12 million Americans had their eyes glued to a women's basketball game. It is a major high point for the sport. But there was one person watching in person that would like BOTH teams to plan a trip to Washington D.C.

CBS2 reports that first lady Jill Biden was in attendance and watched LSU win their first-ever national title in women's college basketball. It is tradition, in both men's and women's sports, that championship teams get an invite to meet the President at the White House.

In this politically charged environment we live in, some teams accept, while others say 'no thanks.' For the record, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey stated that her team would go if they got the invite. But here is where the story gets interesting. Jill Biden doesn't want just LSU to come. She wants the Hawkeyes at the White House too!

Biden had nothing but great things to say about the Hawkeyes during a speech yesterday in Colorado, according to CBS2. The first lady praised Iowa's sportsmanship and that she is going to recommend to the President that both teams get an invite to the White House.

I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.

Is that what we want now? The champs AND the runner-up going to the White House? Would Lisa Bluder even accept such an invitation? One person who is not a fan of the first lady's plan is LSU star and Caitlin Clark taunter Angel Reese.

Reese isn't exactly a fan favorite in Iowa right now, but much like I defended her right to clap back at Caitlin Clark, I'm going to side with her on this too.

A White House visit should be reserved for the champions.

Yes, Iowa had an amazing year and they should be commended for many things, including sportsmanship. But not after LSU earned their invite first. I bet most Iowa players would agree.

They'd much rather earn their own trip to see the President next year. LET'S GO HAWKS!

