See Devin Clark’s Gruesome Teeth Injury After Latest UFC Fight

Sioux Falls native Devin Clark stepped back into the octagon this past weekend for another fight and ended up going in for emergency dental surgery.

Clark showed great resilience in a decision loss to Ion Cutelaba. Cutelaba pulled off the unanimous decision with score totals of 30-26, 29-26, and 29-27. There were multiple times throughout the fight that Cutelaba looked like he had a knockout victory, but Clark continued to find a way out.

During the second round, Clark was trapped in a full mount when Cutelaba connected with a knee straight to the jaw. The force of the knee was enough to knock the jaw so far out of place that all of Clark's bottom teeth shook loose and shifted. Full warning, the photos below are graphic.

Get our free mobile app

Clark also shared an update from inside of the dentist's office following the surgery.

Clark says in the video that they were able to pull the teeth back and put temporary braces on. His right eye is also swollen shut following the fight.

Multiple people took to social media to give Clark props for his toughness and his ability to keep going when he appeared to be on the verge of a knockout loss multiple times.

Clark has dropped his last two UFC fights, but both were high-profile affairs. Clark was in the main-event a UFC on ESPN event back in November and lost to Anthony Smith, and was in the co-main event for this loss against Cutelaba. Clark is now 12-6 in his MMA career.