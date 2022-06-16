Sanford Pentagon Announces Return of Bellator MMA in August

Sioux Falls has become a destination for several great events, and the Sanford Pentagon is one of the area's great venues.

On Wednesday, the Sanford Pentagon announced that they will be welcoming back Bellator MMA to the Sioux Empire in August.

August 12th is the official date for the event, which will be the third of its kind at the venue.

Get our free mobile app

Bellator 153: Koreshkov v Henderson Getty Images loading...

The mixed martial arts event has been a big success in the past, and there are several great ticket packages available.

You can take a look at the options and the official release here.

Joining the marquee upcoming schedule at the Pentagon is a premier Men's College Basketball matchup between Baylor and Gonzaga on December 2nd.

It's a great time to be from or live around Sioux Falls, as the number of interesting events coming to our area continues to rise.

Source: Sanford Pentagon