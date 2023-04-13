LFA’s Soares Joins Overtime Ahead of Friday’s Sioux Falls Event

LFA 156 is on tap for Friday from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, and the CEO and founder of the Legacy Fighting Alliance stopped by ESPN Sioux Falls to talk about the event, the alliance's history and more.

Ed Soares has long been involved with mixed martial arts, and discussed with Bert Remien on Overtime with Bert Remien on Thursday all things MMA and LFA.

Here is the complete interview which aired live on Thursday afternoon:

Get our free mobile app

LFA 156 is set to begin at 8:00 from the Sanford Pentagon on Friday Night, and there will be prelims ahead of the main card beginning at 8.

LFA has had many stops here in Sioux Empire over the years, and this marks at least the 17th event for the alliance in its current format in our area.

Per LFA.com:

Tickets for LFA 156 will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on February 14 at Ticketmaster.com and the Sanford Pentagon Box Office. Ticket options start at $25. For information on purchasing suites and ringside tables, call 605-312-7900.

Get out and see some of the best fighters in the world do battle on Friday Night from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls!

Source: LFA.com