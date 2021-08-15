Bellator 265 Ascends on Sioux Falls This Week

The MMA world has had plenty of stops in Sioux Falls over the years and this week will mark another great event in the 605.

Bellator 265 will ascend on Sioux Falls this week with a loaded card at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night at 8 PM for the main card and 5 PM for the undercard.

Get our free mobile app

The main event will feature Cheick Kongo v. Sergei Kharitonov, but there are so many other great fights throughout the night with even a local connection in numerous fights.

Watertown native Bailey Schoenfelder, who played football at the University of Minnesota will be in his second fight after knocking his first opponent out in round 1 of his debut.

Webster native Logan Storley who is 11-1 will face off against Dante Schiro in the first fight of the main card.

Other notable fighters include Jay Jay Wilson and Jornel Lugo who will both look to keep their undefeated records in separate fights as well.

Tickets are still available for the fights on Ticketmaster.com and will get you hours of fights on Friday night.

For more information on the Sanford Pentagon, Bellator 265 and other upcoming events, you can visit their website.