Self-Defense for Empowered Women

The Empowerment Center and Avera McKennan Fitness Center are teaming up to bring self-defense classes for women to Sioux Falls.

The Empowerment Center is a new organization in the Sioux Empire designed to do exactly what their name implies, empower women.

According to The Empowerment Center's website, its mission is, "Empowering Women is our passion! At The Empowerment Center, our mission is to empower women to become unstoppable through highly effective Self-Defense and Personal Development training. We help build the self-worth required to survive an attack and the self-confidence to live life as an Empowered Woman. Our program offers a unique combination of self-defense and personal development techniques that have been proven to work. This is what separates us from every other self-defense you know."

The first step to completing their mission is offering self-defense classes.

The first of these classes will be on October 30th at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center located at 3400 S. Southeastern Avenue.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month which makes it the perfect time to shed some light on this issue.

Founder and self-defense instructor for The Empowerment Center, Sydney Meza, believes having a strong mental attitude is very important. She hopes that teaching these self-defense seminars will help women gain the tools and knowledge to protect themselves.

During the hour and a half seminar, you will learn 'easy and effective self-defense with powerful personal development skills.' The Empowerment Center will help build the self-esteem required to survive an attack. Ultimately, you will learn to 'establish boundaries and enforce them.'

Space is limited so register early. To register, click here.

The seminar is recommended for ages 12 and older and it is recommended that anyone under 16 be accompanied by an adult.

Wear something comfortable and easy to move in.

