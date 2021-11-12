‘Sharing the Table’ Benefit Is Coming To Sioux Falls

It's a night of food, music, and auctions to benefit the Faith Temple Food Giveaway in Sioux Falls. If you have the evening of December 1 free, consider buying a ticket and helping out the Food Giveaway. Doors open at 5 pm and the event begins at 6 pm. Tickets are available at SharingTheTable.org. Full tables are also available for sponsorship or purchase.

Enjoy the music of Grammy-nominated, Dove Award-winning Christian music artist Phil Joel. Joel was a member of the band Newsboys.

In addition to the great dinner and music, you can bid on items with both silent and live auctions. Guests will also have a chance to win over $25,000 in cash and prizes donated from Sioux Falls businesses and community leaders.

Not only is the event a fundraiser for the Faith Temple Food Giveaway, but it also raises awareness of hunger and food insecurity here in the Sioux Falls area.

“Most of us will have plenty to eat today, but over 1,000 Sioux Falls area families will go hungry, including several thousand children,” said Josh Hayes, assistant director of the giveaway. “We’re blessed with nearly 70 volunteers from every denomination who help each week organizing boxes, hauling food, loading cars, or performing other vital tasks. But we’re facing unprecedented demand for our services, and we frankly need to raise more funds.”

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway is often referred to as the “Friday food giveaway at the fairgrounds.” Hayes oversees the weekly distribution site where up to 1,000 people drive through to pick up boxes of food for their families. “We serve people who are working hard, most simply don’t make enough money to make ends meet at the time,” he added. “Many families come to get food for a short time, as things often get better for them,” stated Hayes.

The Giveaway has been helping Sioux Falls area families for over 13 years.

“We had no idea when we started in 2009 food insecurity was so great here in Sioux Falls,” said Hayes. “With a constantly increasing need and major changes from the pandemic, we’re facing new challenges. Our inaugural fundraising gala will be an incredible night where people come together to celebrate the work of so many volunteers, donors, and those we serve.”

