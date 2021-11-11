Meet The Long-Time Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Resident

It's never easy seeing dogs or cats sitting in kennels in an animal shelter. That's why the staff at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society makes it their mission to find "furever" homes for all its dogs, cats, and even bunnies.

Out of all the animals currently at the shelter, there is one dog that has been at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society since the summer. Her name is Zoey.

According to a Facebook post from the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, Zoey is officially the dog who has been at the shelter the longest out of the current dogs listed.

Zoey is a 6-year-old mixed-breed dog who loves tennis balls and is a great walking companion for anyone who is looking for a little company on the bike trails. The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society staff members say Zoey is "intelligent, sweet and would make a fantastic companion. She’s a favorite of many around the shelter." Zoey is also a great dog for first-time owners.

Zoey is just one of many pets that are up for adoption at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. She is one of the reasons why the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is hosting its "Home For The Holidays" event! From now until Saturday, November 20th, the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is offering cover part of the cost of any animal adopted from its shelter. For more information about this special offer, feel free to call (605)-338-4441.

