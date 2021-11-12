Sioux Empire on Tap is back for 2022. They will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at the Denny Sanford PREMIERE Center, on Saturday, February 19th, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Black Friday 2021 (November 26). Just in time to make great stocking stuffers for the Holidays.

When do Sioux Empire On Tap Tickets Go On Sale?

There isn’t a bigger or better craft beer event in South Dakota. There will be two three-hour tasting sessions with delicious food, live music, and a free souvenir glass.

You'll be able to sample over 150 craft beers, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers.

Because it sells out, be sure to get your tickets ASAP when they go on sale on November 26, 2021. Buy them at SiouxEmpireonTap.com.

Participants must be at least 21 years of age to attend

We are working with America’s best craft breweries to make sure the best sampling opportunities will be available at the event. Check back for a complete list of brewers that will be there in 2022.

Local Sioux Falls favorite Too Drunk To Fish will be providing the soundtrack for the day of eating delicious food and trying tasty brews from around the nation.

There will be a limited amount of tickets available for each tasting session, so get yours as soon as they go on sale (or give them as a gift!). For more details, check out the FAQ page.

The Sioux Falls Convention Center at the Denny Sanford Premier Center is located at 1201 N. West Avenue in Sioux Falls, South Dakota (MAP).

