Drone Footage Of The Former Gage Brothers Site In Sioux Falls

The redevelopment of the 26.24-acre lot at the corner of 12th Street and Interstate 29 is humming along nicely. The site is best known as the former location of Gage Brothers.

Carsen Bower from South Dakota Drone is back with another aerial video showing the progress of the construction. Lloyd Companies is developing the site into a multi-use property called The Crossroads.

According to a listing, The Crossroads will "feature restaurants, retail, hotel users, industrial, and corporate office opportunities."​ There are several businesses already committed to the site including Silverstar Carwash, Starbucks, and Northern Tool.

The listing says the site is exposed to a lot of traffic. 50,710 vehicles per day on I-29 and 38,000 vehicles per day on West 12th Street pass by the site, making the area one of the highest-trafficked areas in the state.

As you will see in Carsen's drone video, there are a couple of roads already laid down and the Northern Tool building is beginning to take shape.

As for Gage Brothers, they have moved into a new building at 2810 N Bahnson Ave. Their new site is about twice the size of the old one on 12th Street.

Gage Brothers opened for business in 1915 at the original 12st Street site. At the time, the site was the Gage family homestead and was outside of the city limits. As the city of Sioux Falls eventually grew around the site, it was clear that the company needed more space.

In 2017, the company announced it would construct a 200,000 square foot facility on a 40-acre lot in Northeast Sioux Falls. The project was completed in 2019.