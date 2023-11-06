Everything You Need to Know About Sioux Empire on Tap 2024

Sioux Empire on Tap 2024

One giant room, great music, over 150 craft beers, and over 1,000 new friends. The Sioux Empire On Tap Craft Beer Festival is back for the 10th year! Sioux Empire on Tap is coming Saturday, January 27, 2024, and we couldn't be more excited.

Get your tickets now for South Dakota’s largest beer festival before it sells out. In previous years, the VIP tasting session and general admission tickets have sold out. Calling all early birds to make sure you get entry into the hottest - I mean coldest - tap beer festival!

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Empire on Tap 2018 Anthony Wright/Results Radio loading...

Sioux Empire on Tap will feature local, regional, and national vendors pouring over 150 beers, hard ciders, and seltzer. Food is also available. - a very good idea.

We pack a lot of fun into one day so here are some things you'll need to know:

Sioux Empire on Tap 2018 Anthony Wright/Results Radio loading...

When do Sioux Empire on Tap tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10th, at 10:00 am at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Box Office or the Sioux Empire on Tap Ticketmaster site.

Please note: there is a special presale on November 9! Use the same links as above to see the details.

How Much are Sioux Empire on Tap Tickets?

Tickets are limited for each tasting session and this event usually sells out. To find out more about ticket options go to siouxempireontap.com

VIP Tickets (Limited Availability): You get in one hour early for an extra hour of craft beer sampling.

There is no outside food or beverages allowed at this event, however, pretzel necklaces are encouraged.

Make sure you get your tickets NOW, for this highly anticipated event. Limited tickets are available!

FLASHBACK 2023 Sioux Empire on Tap: