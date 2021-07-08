The seventh annual Sioux Empire On Tap tickets are on sale NOW! Get your tickets right HERE.

The event this year will be outside at the W.H.LYons Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 17th, beginning at 1:00 pm to help encourage social distancing. And there will also be over 100 different craft beers for you to try!

Sample NEW Unique Beers including Gluten-Free, lighter styles of wheat and pilsner craft beers. We’ll have 50 of America’s Best Breweries with NEW local and regional craft beers. THREE hours of Craft Beer Sampling, More food variety, LIVE MUSIC with Too Drunk to Fish, and a NEW One-of Kind Souvenir Tasting Glass. Sioux Empire On Tap is presented by Results Radio Townsquaremedia, JJ’s Wine & Cigars, Billion Nissan, Wiley’s Tavern & Deuces Casino, and Common Sense/Herb’n Legend.

Mark your calendars because the first 500 tickets will only be $35 for general admission and $55 for VIP tickets.

And after all those tickets are sold out, the ticket price will then increase to $5.

Thus there are going to be a total of three different ticket tiers; $35 for general admin and $55 for VIP which are the early-bird discounts.

After the first 500 tickets are purchased (250 for VIP and the other 250 for General admission) then the price for GA will go up to $45 and $65 for VIP.

