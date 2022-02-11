Featured Beers, Seltzers + Hard Ciders at Sioux Empire on Tap

Enjoying a delicious beer, seltzer or hard cider is what Sioux Empire on Tap is all about. The 7th annual Sioux Empire on Tap, South Dakota’s largest beer festival, is just around the corner and we’re excited to share some of the delicious brews you’ll have the chance to enjoy.

Sioux Empire on Tap will pour over 100 beers, seltzers, and hard ciders from over 50 different vendors. If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, you definitely need to do so.

Enjoy the Local Flavors at Sioux Empire on Tap

There’s nothing better than enjoying something local, especially when you can try them under one roof. These are the local brews you can enjoy at Sioux Empire on Tap:

Poke Attack from WoodGrain Brewing Company

Snobbery IPA from WoodGrain Brewing Company

Gallivant Hazy Ipa from Fernson Brewing Company

Shy Giant IPA from Fernson Brewing Company

Skip Day Seltzer series from Fernson Brewing

2 barrel-aged sour ales – Raspberry Sour and Mango Sour from A Homestead

Blood Orange Blonde from Sawyer Brewing Co

Cookie Crumble Stout from Sawyer Brewing Co

"Sheep Slayer" Salted Caramel White Stout (4.7% abv) from Wooden Legs

1/6 bbl Miner German Chocolate Cake Pastry Stout from Miner Brewing

How Much are Sioux Empire on Tap Tickets?

There are two ticket levels for Sioux Empire on Tap. Tickets are limited and this event could sell out.

VIP Tickets (Limited Availability): $60 four hours of sampling (get in one hour early,) a 4 oz. souvenir sampling glass, and a $5 food voucher.

General Admission Tickets: $40 which includes three hours of sampling and a 4. oz souvenir sampling glass.

This is a 21 and over event, there will be no children allowed.

When is Sioux Empire on Tap?

Sioux Empire on Tap is Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Depending on tickets purchased.)

Where is Sioux Empire on Tap?

Sioux Empire on Tap will be at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, Denny Sanford Premier Center located at 1201 N. West Avenue Sioux Falls, SD.

What Else Do I Need to Know Sioux Empire on Tap?

We want to make sure everyone gets home safely and you know you need a designated driver. Designated Driver tickets are $10 and will be available at the door only. If the event sells out, designated driver tickets will still be available.

There is no outside food or beverages allowed at this event, however, pretzel necklaces are encouraged.

Make sure you get your tickets NOW, for this highly anticipated event. Limited tickets are available!