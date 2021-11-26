Sioux Empire on Tap is Back + Tickets are On Sale Now

Sioux Empire on Tap is back for its 7th year on Saturday, February 19, 2022, and we can’t be more excited. Get your tickets now for South Dakota’s largest beer festival before it sells out. This is the only time we discount tickets this low!

Sioux Empire on Tap will feature over 60 vendors pouring over 100 beers, hard ciders, and seltzer. You’ll want to get your tickets now before prices go up on Monday, November 29. Tickets are very limited and this awesome event could sell out.

How Much are Sioux Empire on Tap Tickets?

There are two ticket levels for Sioux Empire on Tap. Tickets are limited and this event could sell out.

VIP Tickets (Limited Availability): $45 four hours of sampling (get in one hour early,) a 4 oz. souvenir sampling glass, and a $5 food voucher.

General Admission Tickets: $35 which includes three hours of sampling and a 4. oz souvenir sampling glass.

This is a 21 and over event, there will be no children allowed.

When is Sioux Empire on Tap?

Sioux Empire on Tap is Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Depending on tickets purchased.)

Where is Sioux Empire on Tap?

Sioux Empire on Tap will be at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, Denny Sanford Premier Center located at 1201 N. West Avenue Sioux Falls, SD.

What Else Do I Need to Know Sioux Empire on Tap?

We want to make sure everyone gets home safely and you know you need a designated driver. Designated Driver tickets are $10 and will be available at the door only. If the event sells out, designated driver tickets will still be available.

There is no outside food or beverages allowed at this event, however, pretzel necklaces are encouraged.

Make sure you get your tickets NOW, for this highly anticipated event. Limited tickets are available!