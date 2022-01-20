All the Breweries at Sioux Empire on Tap in 2022

You’re less than a month away to enjoy some great beers, seltzers, and ciders at the 7th annual Sioux Empire on Tap. South Dakota’s largest beer festival is on Saturday, February 19, 2022, and we can’t be more excited.

Enjoy over 50 vendors pouring over 100 beers, hard ciders, and seltzer.

Show Some Local Love to These Local Breweries and Newcomers to Sioux Empire on Tap

Featuring local beers is what we love to do the most. You’ll find a plethora of local beers from right here in the Sioux Falls area. These breweries include:

Sioux Empire on Tap Features Breweries from Around the US + More

Sioux Empire on Tap is featuring more beer than just our local favorites. We have breweries coming in from all over the U.S. and Germany. Your taste buds will go into overload with all the different styles of beers, ciders, and seltzers available.

How Much are Sioux Empire on Tap Tickets?

There are two ticket levels for Sioux Empire on Tap. Tickets are limited and this event could sell out.

VIP Tickets (Limited Availability): $60 four hours of sampling (get in one hour early,) a 4 oz. souvenir sampling glass, and a $5 food voucher.

General Admission Tickets: $40 which includes three hours of sampling and a 4. oz souvenir sampling glass.

This is a 21 and over event, there will be no children allowed.

When is Sioux Empire on Tap?

Sioux Empire on Tap is Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Depending on tickets purchased.)

Where is Sioux Empire on Tap?

Sioux Empire on Tap will be at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, Denny Sanford Premier Center located at 1201 N. West Avenue Sioux Falls, SD.

What Else Do I Need to Know Sioux Empire on Tap?

We want to make sure everyone gets home safely and you know you need a designated driver. Designated Driver tickets are $10 and will be available at the door only. If the event sells out, designated driver tickets will still be available.

There is no outside food or beverages allowed at this event, however, pretzel necklaces are encouraged.

Make sure you get your tickets NOW, for this highly anticipated event. Limited tickets are available!