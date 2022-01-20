All the Breweries at Sioux Empire on Tap in 2022
You’re less than a month away to enjoy some great beers, seltzers, and ciders at the 7th annual Sioux Empire on Tap. South Dakota’s largest beer festival is on Saturday, February 19, 2022, and we can’t be more excited.
Enjoy over 50 vendors pouring over 100 beers, hard ciders, and seltzer.
Show Some Local Love to These Local Breweries and Newcomers to Sioux Empire on Tap
Featuring local beers is what we love to do the most. You’ll find a plethora of local beers from right here in the Sioux Falls area. These breweries include:
- Woodgrain Brewing CompanySioux Falls, SD
- Severance Brewing CompanySioux Falls, SD
- Fernson Brewing CompanySioux Falls, SD
- Covert Artisan AlesSioux Falls, SD
- A Homestead BrewValley Springs, SD
Sioux Empire on Tap Features Breweries from Around the US + More
Sioux Empire on Tap is featuring more beer than just our local favorites. We have breweries coming in from all over the U.S. and Germany. Your taste buds will go into overload with all the different styles of beers, ciders, and seltzers available.
- Ace Cider (The California Cider CompanySebastopol, Ca
- Alaskan Brewing Co.Juneau, Ak
- Anderson Valley Brewing CompanyBoonville, Ca
- Angry Orchard Cider CompanyWalden, NY
- Ben's Brewing Co.Yankton, Sd
- Big Sky Brewing CompanyMissoula, MT
- Blake's Hard Cider Co.Armada, Mi
- Blue Moon Brewing CompanyDenver, Co
- Boston Beer CompanyBoston, Ma
- Boulevard Brewing Co.Kansas City, Mo
- Brau Brothers Brewing CompanyMarshall, Mn
- Breckenridge BreweryLittleton, Co
- Brewery OmmegangCooperstown, NY
- Central Waters Brewing CompanyAmherst, Wi
- Ciderboys Hard CiderStevens Point, Wi
- Covert Artisan AlesSioux Falls, SD
- Crow Peak Brewing CompanySpearfish, SD
- Deschutes BreweryBend, Or
- Dogfish Head Craft BreweryMilton, De
- Drekker Brewing CompanyFargo, Nd
- Empyrean Brewing Co.Lincoln, Ne
- Fernson Brewing CompanySioux Falls, SD
- Fulton BeerMinneapolis, Mn
- Golden Road BrewingLos Angeles, Ca
- Goose Island Beer Co.Chicago, Il
- Hop Valley Brewing CompanyEugene, Or
- Humble Forager BreweryWaunakee, Wi
- Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing CompanyChippewa Falls, Wi
- Kona Brewing CompanyKailua Kona, Hi
- Kros Strain BrewingLa Vista, Ne
- Lagunitas Brewing CompanyPetaluma, Ca
- Lake Of The Woods Brewing CompanyKenora, On
- Left Hand Brewing CompanyLongmont, Co
- Lift Bridge Brewing Co Stillwater, Mn
- Lone RiverDallas, Tx
- Loon JuiceSpring Valley, Mn
- Lost Cabin Beer Co.Rapid City, SD
- Lupulin Brewing CompanyBig Lake, Mn
- Mankato BreweryNorth Mankato, Mn
- Mt. Rushmore Brewing CompanyCuster, SD
- New Belgium Brewing CompanyFort Collins, Co
- Odell Brewing Co.Fort Collins, Co
- PRESS Premium Alcohol SeltzerMilwaukee, Wi
- Prairie Artisan AlesKrebs, Ok
- Radeberger GruppeFrankfurt Am Main, Hessen
- Remedy Brewing CompanySioux Falls, SD
- Rogue AlesNewport, Or
- Schell's BreweryNew Ulm, Mn
- Schilling CiderSeattle, Wa
- Severance Brewing CompanySioux Falls, SD
- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.Chico, Ca
- Sparkling Ice SpikedPreston, Wa
- Spearfish BrewingSpearfish, SD
- Spoetzl BreweryShiner, Tx
- Stone BrewingEscondido, Ca
- Surly Brewing CompanyMinneapolis, Mn
- Take 16 Brewing CompanyLuverne, Mn
- Tea Runner Hard Iced TeaStevens Point, Wi
- Truly Hard SeltzerBoston, Ma
- White Claw Seltzer WorksChicago, Il
- White Elm Brewing CompanyLincoln, Ne
- Woodgrain Brewing CompanySioux Falls, SD
- Zipline Brewing Co.Lincoln, Ne
How Much are Sioux Empire on Tap Tickets?
There are two ticket levels for Sioux Empire on Tap. Tickets are limited and this event could sell out.
VIP Tickets (Limited Availability): $60 four hours of sampling (get in one hour early,) a 4 oz. souvenir sampling glass, and a $5 food voucher.
General Admission Tickets: $40 which includes three hours of sampling and a 4. oz souvenir sampling glass.
This is a 21 and over event, there will be no children allowed.
When is Sioux Empire on Tap?
Sioux Empire on Tap is Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Depending on tickets purchased.)
Where is Sioux Empire on Tap?
Sioux Empire on Tap will be at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, Denny Sanford Premier Center located at 1201 N. West Avenue Sioux Falls, SD.
What Else Do I Need to Know Sioux Empire on Tap?
We want to make sure everyone gets home safely and you know you need a designated driver. Designated Driver tickets are $10 and will be available at the door only. If the event sells out, designated driver tickets will still be available.
There is no outside food or beverages allowed at this event, however, pretzel necklaces are encouraged.
Make sure you get your tickets NOW, for this highly anticipated event. Limited tickets are available!