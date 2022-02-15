Some of The Best Craft Beer in America Coming to Sioux Empire On Tap
Sometimes you're the biggest.
Sometimes you're the best.
But on very rare occasions, you're both.
This Saturday's (February 19) Sioux Empire On Tap Craft Beer Festival is making a strong case in the quantity and quality categories.
The event already is the largest craft brew festival in the region, with more than 65 breweries represented from all over the United States But the 2022 edition will feature no fewer than eight of the top 50 most popular craft breweries in the country.
24/7 Wall St. recently ranked the best of the best in America, thanks to the latest sales figures from the Brewers Association.
Not only will Sioux Falls beer lovers get to try samples from eight of the top 50, but three of the top ten breweries, including number two and number three, will be on hand at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
MOST POPULAR CRAFT BREWERIES IN AMERICA (24/7 Wall St.)
- 2. Boston Beer Company - Boston, Massachusetts
- 3. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company - Chico, California
- 10. Deschutes Brewery - Bend, Oregon
- 17. Odell Brewing Company - Fort Collins, Colorado
- 26. Alaskan Brewing Company - Juneau, Alaska
- 36. Surly Brewing Company - Minneapolis, Minnesota
- 37. Rogue Ales - Newport, Oregon
- 47. Left Hand Brewing Company - Longmont, Colorado
Read More: All the Breweries at Sioux Empire on Tap in 2022
There are a limited number of tickets available for the 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM tasting session and the 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM tasting session.
Your ticket also comes with a souvenir tasting glass.
The VIP tasting session is SOLD OUT.