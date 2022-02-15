Sometimes you're the biggest.

Sometimes you're the best.

But on very rare occasions, you're both.

Get our free mobile app

This Saturday's (February 19) Sioux Empire On Tap Craft Beer Festival is making a strong case in the quantity and quality categories.

The event already is the largest craft brew festival in the region, with more than 65 breweries represented from all over the United States But the 2022 edition will feature no fewer than eight of the top 50 most popular craft breweries in the country.

24/7 Wall St. recently ranked the best of the best in America, thanks to the latest sales figures from the Brewers Association.

Not only will Sioux Falls beer lovers get to try samples from eight of the top 50, but three of the top ten breweries, including number two and number three, will be on hand at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

MOST POPULAR CRAFT BREWERIES IN AMERICA (24/7 Wall St.)

Read More: All the Breweries at Sioux Empire on Tap in 2022

There are a limited number of tickets available for the 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM tasting session and the 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM tasting session.

Your ticket also comes with a souvenir tasting glass.

The VIP tasting session is SOLD OUT.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.