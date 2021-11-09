Should Brandon SD Adopt the Phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon’?

"Let's Go Brandon" we've all heard that phrase being chanted inside sporting events, concerts, and a variety of other venues throughout the country. Not to mention it being plastered all over social media these days. To say it's catching wildfire would be putting it mildly.

What started as a phrase in right-wing circles to help express conservatives' displeasure with U.S. President, Joe Biden, and some of his Draconian-like policies has now become a growing sentiment that is being conveyed by many Americans in a number of different circles in all parts of the country nationwide.

What is the origin of "Let's Go Brandon" and who is this Brandon guy?

The phrase was actually born on October 2nd at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. An NBC sports reporter was in the process of interviewing 28-year-old driver Brandon Brown who had just won his first Xfinity Series race. The crowd in the background was saying something that sounded like "Let's Go, Brandon." The reporter mistakenly thought the crowd was cheering on the driver, but in actuality, the people in the background were saying something quite vulgar, they were really chanting "F _ _ _ Joe Biden." Needless to say, the phrase has taken on a whole new meaning, and a life of its own since that time.

Get our free mobile app

Given the popularity of "Let's Go Brandon," I often wonder how people in Brandon, South Dakota feel about the phrase? Do they despise it, for what it really stands for? Do they embrace it? Perhaps, there's even been some discussion about adopting the phrase and using it in a more positive manner to help promote the city?

I mention this because I recently ran across an article in Valley News live that talked about how the small town of Brandon, Minnesota unknowingly did just that.

Someone in Brandon, Minnesota added the words "Let's Go" to six different Brandon city signs. Some people within the city viewed it as a harmless joke, while other residents were not amused, and the city has since made the decision to remove the wording from the street signs as to not give people the wrong impression.

The phrase does offer some unique marketing opportunities for cities named Brandon, should they have the courage to use it, and channel the meaning in a different direction. Granted, you would need to get past the stigma of the phrase's true meaning and find a way to convince people it's being used as a means to help promote the city of Brandon and all it has to offer in a positive light.

What do you think? Would it be wise for a city like Brandon, South Dakota to create a marketing campaign in the future that revolves around this latest fad gone viral? Or, would there be far too much negative blowback associated with an idea like that, and it would ultimately end up being a Chamber of Commerce nightmare due to the volatile political climate in the nation at this time?

Source: Valley News Live

Ten Commandments of Sioux Falls