Is South Dakota Getting Slammed with Snow this Week?
Sioux Falls could see a dusting of snow on Thursday, but northeast South Dakota has a high probability.
If you say your favorite seasonal transition is between fall and winter, then you are in luck. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are watching a system that could bring snow to many in eastern and northeastern South Dakota.
Ready or not, a Winter Storm Watch is posted with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected.
As far as the snow is concerned, expect the change-over Thursday evening into the early morning hours of Friday with the highest amounts to the northeast.
Travel may be impacted with reduced visibility due to high winds of 40-50 MPH.
The Coldest Temperatures in Sioux Falls History
When a polar vortex rolls through Sioux Falls, it can get even the heartiest dreaming of indoor fires, baking, and hot chocolate.
Mr. Bendo is tough enough but for the love of Pete, someone put a scarf on the Statue of David!
All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the National Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.