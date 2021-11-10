Is South Dakota Getting Slammed with Snow this Week?

Sioux Falls could see a dusting of snow on Thursday, but northeast South Dakota has a high probability.

If you say your favorite seasonal transition is between fall and winter, then you are in luck. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are watching a system that could bring snow to many in eastern and northeastern South Dakota.

Ready or not, a Winter Storm Watch is posted with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected.

Get our free mobile app

MORE: 10 Must-Have Items in Your Car For Winter Survival Kit

As far as the snow is concerned, expect the change-over Thursday evening into the early morning hours of Friday with the highest amounts to the northeast.

Travel may be impacted with reduced visibility due to high winds of 40-50 MPH.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: