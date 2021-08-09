Sioux Falls Canaries Continue Classic Rock Nights at Birdcage
If you like your baseball with a side of classic rock, the Sioux Falls Canaries have you covered.
The American Association minor league team is devoting a pair of August games at 'The Birdcage' to the music of two of this country's best-known rockers.
It all starts this week with a tribute to the 'Bad Boys From Boston'.
Tuesday (August 10), the Birds will pay tribute to the music of Aerosmith during a 6:45 PM game 10 at 6:45 PM against the Cleburne Railroaders.
Fans over 50 will get in at a discounted rate, kids 12 and under get in for eight dollars, and everyone can enjoy buy-one-get-one-half-off on nachos.
One week later on Tuesday, August 17 at 6:45 PM, the Canaries host the Houston Apollos on Van Halen Night at The Birdcage.
Same ticket specials, same nachos deal.
Already this season, the Canaries have featured the music of AC/DC and Queen during Groovy Tunes-Day promotions.
This week's games begin the final 17 home games of the regular season for the Canaries, who end the 2021 season on Labor Day (September 6).