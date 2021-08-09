Sioux Falls Canaries Continue Classic Rock Nights at Birdcage

Terry Jacobs TSM

If you like your baseball with a side of classic rock, the Sioux Falls Canaries have you covered.

The American Association minor league team is devoting a pair of August games at 'The Birdcage' to the music of two of this country's best-known rockers.

It all starts this week with a tribute to the 'Bad Boys From Boston'.

Tuesday (August 10), the Birds will pay tribute to the music of Aerosmith during a 6:45 PM game 10 at 6:45 PM against the Cleburne Railroaders.

Fans over 50 will get in at a discounted rate, kids 12 and under get in for eight dollars,  and everyone can enjoy buy-one-get-one-half-off on nachos.

One week later on Tuesday, August 17 at 6:45 PM, the Canaries host the Houston Apollos on Van Halen Night at The Birdcage.

Same ticket specials, same nachos deal.

Already this season, the Canaries have featured the music of AC/DC and Queen during Groovy Tunes-Day promotions.

This week's games begin the final 17 home games of the regular season for the Canaries, who end the 2021 season on Labor Day (September 6).

