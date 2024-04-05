Sanford Football Camp Coming with Amazing Lineup in Sioux Falls

Sanford Football Camp Coming with Amazing Lineup in Sioux Falls

Getty Images

Sanford Sports is known very well in our area and around the region for putting together top-notch training, experiences, and programs for athletes of all ages.

Coming up in May, the Sanford Sports Academy will be hosting a High School QB/WR football camp with an impressive lineup of special guests.

Area high schools will not only learn from the best at the camp but will also be able to interact with some big names from our area.

Get our free mobile app

According to a recent Twitter post, the Sanford Academy Camp will have the camp on May 5th with a very impressive lineup of current and former area college stars.

Chris Streveler and Jake Weineke headline the camp, but joining that duo are Mark Gronowski of South Dakota State and Aidan Bouman of USD.

Here's the post:

It's a huge opportunity for our young aspiring athletes to get in on a great camp experience and rub elbows with some of the biggest names our area has to offer.

Camp details, information, and registration can be found here.

Don't miss the opportunity! For other camps and more information about the mission and impact of Sanford Sports, visit the official website below.

Source: Sanford Sports

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives in Sioux Falls

In June of 2020, Guy Fieri and his crew from Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives came to Sioux Falls and made quite a stir.

In case you've never been lured into an hours-long binge of the show on Food Network, Guy Fieri visits places off the beaten path and tries out their signature dishes and visits with locals.

Gallery Credit: Ben Davis

 

Filed Under: Chris Streveler, Football, High School, Sanford, Sanford Sports, sanford sports academy, SD, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sports, sports camps, Youth Sports
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls