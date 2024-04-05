Sanford Football Camp Coming with Amazing Lineup in Sioux Falls

Sanford Sports is known very well in our area and around the region for putting together top-notch training, experiences, and programs for athletes of all ages.

Coming up in May, the Sanford Sports Academy will be hosting a High School QB/WR football camp with an impressive lineup of special guests.

Area high schools will not only learn from the best at the camp but will also be able to interact with some big names from our area.

According to a recent Twitter post, the Sanford Academy Camp will have the camp on May 5th with a very impressive lineup of current and former area college stars.

Chris Streveler and Jake Weineke headline the camp, but joining that duo are Mark Gronowski of South Dakota State and Aidan Bouman of USD.

Here's the post:

It's a huge opportunity for our young aspiring athletes to get in on a great camp experience and rub elbows with some of the biggest names our area has to offer.

Camp details, information, and registration can be found here.

Don't miss the opportunity! For other camps and more information about the mission and impact of Sanford Sports, visit the official website below.

Source: Sanford Sports