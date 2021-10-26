Sioux Falls Family Friendly ‘Trunk or Treat’ Events For 2021

If you are looking for a safe way to take your little ghosts and goblins out for a night of trick or treating, consider a 'trunk or treat' event. There are several going on around the Sioux Falls area this week. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it should be considered a good place to start.

Vern Eide Auto Plaza on East 10th Street. Tues, Oct 26, 4-6 pm.

-There will be cars, SUVs, and boats all decorated and filled with candy.

First United Methodist Church, 401 S Spring Ave. Wed, Oct 27, 5-6:30 pm.

-Enjoy a fun evening of food, games, and trunk-or-treating.

Central Church - Downtown Campus, 1117 W. 11th St. Wed, Oct 27, 5:30-7:30 pm.

-Decorations and costumes are not required. They are expecting 200 kids so they are looking for volunteers to help hand out candy.

Oak Hills Baptist Church, 6201 S Lyncrest Ave. Wed, Oct 27, 6:30-8:30 pm.

-Dress up in your best non-scary costume and get treats from each car. Then enjoy interactive games and food. Suggested donation is a package of diapers (size 6 needed) for Cherub's Closet, a ministry of Oak Hills.

First Reformed Church Sioux Falls, 4800 S Tomar Rd. Wed, Oct 27, 6:30-8 pm.

-Trunks will be decorated and filled with candy. There will also be games, popcorn, cotton candy, and more! Please use the Tomar Rd. entrance.

Sioux Falls Lutheran School, 6715 South Boe Lane. Thur, Oct 28, 5-7 pm.

-Come “trick-or-treat” from car trunks in the school parking lot! Popcorn and hot cocoa will be available for $0.25. Come enjoy coloring pages, outdoor games, a DJ, photo booth, and walking tacos ~ first come, first served!

EmBe, 3510 W Ralph Rogers Rd. Thur, Oct 28, 6:30-7:45 pm.

-It's EmBe's first-ever Trunk-or-Treat event. EmBe classrooms and staff are taking great pride in decorating a trunk to have a one-of-a-kind trunk-or-treating experience! Bring the whole family down and vote on your favorite trunk. The trunk with the most votes will win a special prize! A photo booth will be available to capture your memories that EmBe will post to Facebook to share with your friends and family.

ACE Academy, 2701 S Minnesota Ave. Fri, Oct 29, 5-8 pm.

-It's the second annual Trunk-or-Treat event. Join us for fun, safe, and distanced festival activities in the Lewis Square Parking Lot across from ACE Academy.

Teachwell Solutions, 715 East 14th St. Fri, Oct 29, 5-7 pm.

-Teachwell Solutions is hosting a special-needs friendly, adaptive, and inclusive trunk or treat! Children, teens, and adults with special needs and their friends/family are welcome to join! Cars will be decorated for kids to trick or treat at. Costumes are encouraged but are not required.

Spirit of Peace UCC, 6509 S Cliff Ave. Sat, Oct 30, 1-3 pm.

-Join us for a fun afternoon of candy, decorations, and helping others! Suggested Admission: $5 or box of feminine products.