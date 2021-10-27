Sioux Falls Gun Show is This Weekend

You will find hundreds of tables filled with guns this weekend at the largest fall gun show in the upper Midwest. The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association presents the annual James O. Aplan Gun Show.

This Saturday and Sunday, October 30 and 31 at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls, gun vendors will display their collections for everyone to see. Tens of thousands of items will be on display and for sale.

At the James O. Aplan Gun Show, any legal firearm can be freely bartered, purchased, or exchanged. Any gun enthusiast will want to plan a few hours this weekend to talk with the many collectors who will be in attendance. It could be you're looking for a gift. Maybe a special feature to trick out something in your collection.

And if you have an old gun, and would like to know more about it, feel free to stop by each day beginning at 9:00 AM.

There is still plenty of hunting left in the season. Gear up with the apparel and accessories this weekend.