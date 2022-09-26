There are only three national steakhouse chains that do more than $1 billion dollars in sales each year and you can find two of them in Sioux Falls.

Eat This, Not That is out with a new ranking of the top ten most profitable steakhouse chains in America and each of the top two restaurants has a presence in South Dakota's largest city.

Using the latest sales figures from Statista, Texas Roadhouse came out on top, with $2.69 billion in sales each year.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based chain was founded in Indiana in 1993 and now has 627 locations around the world including the one in the Empire Mall parking lot in Sioux Falls (4307 West Empire Place).

The other $2 billion chain with a Sioux Falls location is Outback Steakhouse.

This Tampa, Florida-based chain was founded in 1988 and has grown to 1,319 locations worldwide, including the Sioux Falls steakhouse at 2411 South Carolyn Avenue.

MOST POPULAR STEAKHOUSES IN AMERICA (Annual Sales)

Texas Roadhouse – ($2.69 billion) Outback Steakhouse – ($2 billion) Longhorn Steakhouse – ($1.5 billion) Ruth's Chris Steakhouse – ($429 million) The Capital Grille – ($337 million) Saltgrass Steakhouse – ($272 million) Logan's Roadhouse – ($256 million) Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar – ($210 million) Texas de Brazil – ($184 million) Fogo De Chao – ($173 million)

