Sioux Falls Mayor Shows Off Sweet Skateboard Moves

Is there anything Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken can’t do?! Our Mayor is a man of many talents! He even has a new skill that he shares with his daughter Nora.

Mayor TenHaken is very vocal about his fitness routine and regular biking habits. Now, you can see him speeding on the Sioux Falls sidewalks with Nora on their skateboards.

Our friends at Levitt At The Falls just introduced the event Innoskate Sioux Falls to the community. This dynamic weekend inspired a lot of residents to give skateboarding a shot including Mayor Paul TenHaken. He even shared his new skateboard adventure with his daughter Nora in a Facebook post.

I have to say, Mayor TenHaken can really shred! Nora has some pretty sweet moves as well!

Mayor TenHaken isn’t the only person attempting skateboarding for the first time. The officers from the Sioux Falls Police Department even decided to try this invigorating sport. Who knows, you might even see some Sioux Falls police officers out and about on skateboards. It certainly could save a ton of gas money!

Some officers who were “boarding” inspired the Sioux Falls Police Department to initiate a little friendly competition. Sioux Falls’ finest are anxious to determine who can exhibit more proficient skateboarding skills, the officers or Mayor TenHaken. Naturally, Mayor TenHaken never backs down from a challenge or a fun contest!

Personally, I cannot skateboard. I've always been too nervous to try! But after watching Mayor TenHaken and the officers from the Sioux Falls Police Department, I might grab a board and just roll with it, literally!

