Sioux Falls Motel Fire Leads To Arson Arrest

Early Monday morning Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to an extended stay motel on Russell Street for a report of a structure fire.

Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the fire happened at AGP Studios, an extended stay motel near Russel Street and West Ave around 2:00 AM on Monday.

The fire was coming from a room on the first floor at the rear of the building. Dakota News Now reports that the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. Guests were evacuated from the motel while crews worked on the fire.

Clemens said 30-year-old Michael James Phillip Pettigrew from Sioux Falls was arrested for allegedly setting a blanket on fire in the room. Pettigrew was a guest at the motel. Police say he left AGP and walked to a nearby hotel. He asked an employee at that hotel to call the police.

Police arrested Pettigrew without incident. He is charged with reckless burning and arson. Police didn't give an explanation as to why Pettigrew allegedly set the blanket on fire.

Clemens said no injuries were reported.

