Only Three People Live In South Dakota’s Smallest Town

The smallest community in South Dakota has only three residents and is located around 4 hours from the Sioux Falls Metro.

Travel anywhere around the Mount Rushmore State and you'll find plenty of small towns in every corner of the map. But the tiniest settlement in the entire state is east river and it's not too far off from the North Dakota border.

So, where is the tiniest town in all of South Dakota?

That would be the teeny town of Hillsview, in McPhearson County. In the photo above you can see the town's desolate Main Street.

Believe it or not, Hillsview has been around for quite some time. It was first incorporated way back in 1887 and at one point (in the 1930s) had a population of around 100 people.

Hillsview gets its name on account of the town's high elevation and place amongst the hilly northern part of east river South Dakota.

Some of the other tiny towns in South Dakota are Lily (population 4), Farmer (population 10), and Green Grass (population 22).

To get to Hillsview from the Sioux Falls Metro area, just take I-29 North and head towards Watertown. Shortly after you pass it, take the Waverly exit, heading west. Check out the map below for a better idea of exactly where Hillsview is, and how to get there.

