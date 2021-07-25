Sioux Falls’ Newest Sports Bar Is Receiving Some Mixed Reviews

Let It Fly, Sioux Falls' latest Sports Bar to open has been receiving some mixed reviews from patrons over its first initial days open.

Currently, according to Google Reviews, the restaurant has an average 3.7 out of 5-star rating.

Most of the reviews have stated that patrons have experienced poor customer service from the wait staff, long wait times for their food to arrive, or both.

However, the reviews that might leave people with a sour taste in their mouth appear to have been within the first couple of days when Let It Fly opened.

Between six days ago to a week ago, the average rating appeared to be 1 or 2 stars; but recently now the reviews appear to be either 4 or 5 stars.

And with some of those glowing reviews, it has been pointed out that the staff is relatively young and maybe working their first jobs and are still getting the hang of how to treat customers in a professional manner.

For instance, Austin Herrboldt said in his 1-star review:

"Went to let it fly tonight. I was really excited because it’s mike miller’s restaurant! Who wouldn’t want to eat there? The service was good, not great. Drinks were over priced and the food was very sub par. I ordered the pulled pork burger. They didn’t give me BBQ with my burger but gave me tar tar sauce and honey. I was expecting way better than what was presented tonight."

But then Brooke B left a 5-star review as follows:

"Went in on their 5th full day open. My server Brooklyn was AMAZING! The food was phenomenal. Definitely going to go back! With it being only their 5th day open and reading all the other reviews, I was a little hesitant to go in. Glad I did! My favorite restaurant in Sioux Falls now."

So perhaps the issues that were experienced by the earlier patrons have been worked out? Only time will tell.

