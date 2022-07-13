Did You Know South Dakota Native Mike Miller Is Now a NBA Agent?

Did you know that South Dakota native and NBA champion Mike Miller is now an NBA agent?

For many South Dakotans, the answer was NO until recently as the 2022 NBA Draft unfolded.

Mike Miller represents Paolo Banchero who was just drafted No.1 overall by the Orlando Magic, the same organization that drafted Miller out of Florida.

As draft night unfolded, many were introduced to Banchero's representation along with many South Dakotans getting introduced to Miller's new profession.

Miller starred at Mitchell High School before going to the University of Florida where he would go on to be a lottery pick after leading the Gators to the National Championship game.

During his NBA career, Miller would win two NBA titles with the Miami Heat and establish himself as one of the best sharpshooters in the league.

His relationships with players at the time including LeBron James helped elevate Miller's status along with the amazing production he accumulated during his NBA tenure.

Since retiring from the NBA, Miller has worked as an assistant coach for the Memphis Tigers and was a head coach at a local high school in Memphis before starting his own agency in 2021.

It is going to be a lot of fun to watch Mike Miller in this new endeavor and it seems like it is off to a great start with him representing the No.1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

