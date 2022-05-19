TBT: Remember When South Dakota&#8217;s Mike Miller Lost a Shoe in the NBA Finals

TBT: Remember When South Dakota’s Mike Miller Lost a Shoe in the NBA Finals

Getty Images

Do you remember when South Dakota native Mike Miller lost a shoe in the NBA Finals and ended up making a 3-pointer shoeless?

I sure do...

It was Game 6 of the NBA Finals and the Miami Heat were looking at elimination when Mike Miller made and amazing play to help spark the crowd in South Beach.

To this day, it is what I always think of when someone mentions the South Dakota great.

That shot would help the Heat win Game 6 and they would follow that up with a Game 7 win that delivered Mike Miller a second NBA title.

During his NBA career, Miller captured the Rookie of the Year Award, Sixth Man of the Year Award and was one of the best three point shooters in the league.

Miller is from Mitchell, SD and would go on to star at the University of Florida before becoming a NBA lottery pick by the Orlando Magic.

He would go on to play for the Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

For more information on the National Basketball Association, their current NBA schedule and other new surrounding the league, you can visit their league website.

