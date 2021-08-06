It is a bummer to not get to see a concert you have been looking forward to for a long time. Not getting your money back after it is canceled would be worse, of course. But it also led to a unique up-close experience for some Sioux Falls fans.

Due to the severe thunderstorms, the band came through Sioux Falls last night, the performance of Old Dominion had to be canceled. If you purchased tickets for the show you will get a refund from your point of purchase, according to Dakota News Now.

Tickets that were purchased from eTix.com will get a refund automatically but it may take up to thirty days for that to be processed.

Get our free mobile app

Sometimes cool things happen due to unfortunate circumstances. An Instagram video posted by the band's official account showed them going outside in the rain and doing a small acoustic performance under umbrellas for the few ladies who braved the weather to catch a glimpse of the band. Actually, the women were doing most of the singing.

The post read:

"The Sioux Falls show was canceled because of severe weather. This group of fans was singing so loud outside the bus we had to go join them! We came to play and play we did! Thank y’all for the love."

The fans who got a soggy private performance weren't the only ones who got up close with Old Dominion yesterday. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken played golf with guitarists Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi on Thursday.