Sioux Falls Pizza Place Creates A Bloody Mary Inspired Pizza

A local Sioux Falls pizza joint called Sunny's Pizzeria has created a pizza that is inspired by the state of Wisconsin's favorite cocktail, The Bloody Mary.

Sunny's Pizzeria calls this pizza creation of theirs the Bloody Magnificence.

And according to Pigeon 605, here is what all comes on this drink inspired pizza pie:

The "Bloody Magnificence is a bloody mary-inspired pizza that’s equal parts salty, savory and spicy,” owner Jon Oppold said. It is prepared utilizing our signature spicy marinara sauce topped with fresh, local mozzarella cheese from Stensland Family Farms, bacon, celery, tomatoes, pickles, green olives, a buffalo sauce drizzle and just a dash of celery salt to pull all the flavors together. And — as a bonus — adults 21 and over get a 5-ounce beer chaser with it if they are dining in!”

For those who don't know, it is often common to receive a beer chaser on the side when a bloody mary is served within a bar. So the fact that Sunny's pays homage to this is pretty creative.

Sunny's Pizzeria can be found at 1801 S. Walts Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 and is within walking distance of both the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana.

Their hours of operation are Mondays 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Tuesday- Fridays 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Saturdays 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM and Sundays 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM.

Sources: Sunny's Pizzeria & Pigeon 605

