Sioux Falls Police Arrest Grinch At Local School

The Sioux Falls Police Department was out patrolling the city streets on Tuesday when they made an unusual arrest.

Apparently, they spotted the Grinch on the city's west side near George McGovern Middle School.

And like the fine law enforcement officials they are, one of the SFPD found themselves enclined to cuff and stuff this big green seasonal offender.

They then posted the following on the Sioux Falls Police Department's Facebook...

"Mr. Grinch was arrested for attempting to steal holiday cheer from George McGovern students. He will be held without bond until December 26th or sing Christmas carols until his heart grows 3 sizes in lieu of imprisonment."

Well done SFPD...Well Done!

Sioux Falls Police via Facebook