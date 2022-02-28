Sioux Falls Set to Feature a ‘Tribute to Women’ in April

Is there a special woman in your life that you feel needs to be acknowledged?

You have a chance to do just that during EmBe’s 49th Annual "Tribute to Women" celebration coming up on (April 21) at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

EmBe's mission is to empower women and that will happen once again during the region's longest-standing award ceremony that honors a variety of professional women here in South Dakota.

Tribute to Women is a night set aside to uplift and acknowledge all the amazing women in our community that have made and continue to make a huge impact on the lives of so many people throughout the Sioux Empire.

EmBe’s chief development officer, Susanne Gail, told Dakota News Now a little bit about what they have planned that night. According to Gail, they'll be the customary dinner and program that evening, along with an empowerment wall, where people can write inspirational messages to all the women throughout the organization.

If there is a woman in your life that you feel is worthy of receiving this type of recognition, there is still a little time left to nominate them. You have until Monday, (March 7) to go to EmBe.org. Once you're there, look for the "Tribute to Women" event to sign up a deserving woman in your life.

Any individual, corporation, agency, civic organization, school, or place of worship can nominate someone.

Gail told Dakota News Now the nomination process is actually quite simple, and doesn't require a ton of time.

For the past couple of years, the event needed to be done on a virtual basis due to the pandemic, however, this year's Tribute to Women event will be in person. Over 700 members of the community will be on hand to recognize all the professional women in attendance that evening.

All the winners will be announced that night during the "Tribute to Women" event.

Get more information here and nominate that deserving woman in your life today.

Source: Dakota News Now

