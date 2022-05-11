You've probably heard sayings like-

“ Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.” - Eleanor Roosevelt

“A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.” - Joseph Campbell

“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude.” - Harry S. Truman

Calm Waters Veteran's Village & Retreat Center is striving to do just that.

Calm Waters was started to help catch veterans before they fall through the cracks. But, they need community support to see the vision become reality.

Get our free mobile app

How can the community help?

Right now Calm Waters is fundraising online and on Facebook in order to take these plans and build a comprehensive veteran's refuge. You can also set up Calm Waters as your Amazon Smiles non-profit, or purchase some really nice merchandise from Big Frog (a veteran-owned business in Sioux Falls).

What will be included in this Veteran's Retreat Center?

On a beautiful acreage outside of Sioux Falls, there will be the main building with a computer lab, chow hall, kitchen, office, and retreat center. There will also be a tiny homes village and a workshop building.

This veteran's project is different than others.

Calm Waters wants to "help veterans before they fall through the cracks". And to help them slowly integrate into any community where they would like to be. The setup for the whole project will have a military feel to it - from the Chow Hall to the appearance and placement of the tiny homes, and scheduled activities.

By doing this, Calm Waters hopes to provide one of the things that a lot of veterans miss when merging back into a community - structure.

Calm Waters residents will receive additional training & community service.

The Vets will take cooking classes, get mental health and employment counseling, be provided transportation, and be required to serve as community volunteers.

It is a dream becoming a reality soon. Find out more and donate at Calm Waters online & on Facebook

Sources: Krystal Lohff, Calm Waters, & Country Living