Two employees at separate Walmart locations in Sioux Falls tested positive for COVID-19. State health officials are now warning the general public of possible exposure to the virus.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the one Walmart employee works at the Arrowhead Parkway location while the other individual is employed at the South Minnesota Avenue site. Derrick Haskins, a spokesperson from the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed this information.

The Arrowhead Parkway employee worked in the electronics department on the following dates and times:

Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 from 4- 10 p.m.

Monday, April 6 from 5- 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7 from 5-10 p.m.

The employee from the South Minnesota Avenue site worked as a cashier on the following dates and times:

Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

According to Haskins, these employees could have potentially transmitted the virus to any of the customers shopping at the two Walmart locations on the previously indicated days. Health officials are advising store patrons to monitor their symptoms for 14 days following the day the visited the stores.

