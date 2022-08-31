Sioux Falls Woman Finds Out Bra is Terrible Place to Hide Meth

If you're gonna do meth (don't by the way) it's best to hide it somewhere other than your body. A Sioux Falls woman recently found that out.

According to NWestIowa.com, Trish Lee Waagmeester was handcuffed and booked after being pulled over near Larchwood, Iowa on Friday. The arresting officer first noticed an "equipment violation" on her 2005 Chevy Cobalt.

Apparently, enough reason was given to administer field sobriety and impairment tests - which she failed.

Meth was found in her bra at the time of arrest. She was booked on first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

