SKI-U-MAH: Minnesota Gophers 2023 Football Schedule

The Golden Gophers finished fourth in the Big Ten's West Division in 2022 with a 9-4 overall record and a record of 5-4 in the conference. The Gophers ended the season with a 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The 2023 season opens at home against Big Ten foe Nebraska, and ends in Minneapolis against the Wisconsin Badgers, playing for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

2023 Minnesota Golden Gophers Football Schedule

THU 8/31: Minnesota vs. Nebraska (Minneapolis, MN) 7:00 pm, TV: FOX

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan (Minneapolis, MN) 6:30 pm, TV: BTN

Minnesota at North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC) 2:30 pm, TV: ESPN

Minnesota at Northwestern (Evanston, IL) Time TBA, TV: TBA

Minnesota vs. Louisiana (Minneapolis, MN) 11:00 am, TV: TBA

Minnesota vs. Michigan (Minneapolis, MN) Time TBA, TV: TBA

SAT 10/21: Minnesota at Iowa (Iowa City, IA) Time TBA, TV: TBA

Minnesota vs. Michigan State (Minneapolis, MN) Time TBA, TV: TBA

Minnesota vs. Illinois (Minneapolis, MN) Time TBA, TV: TBA

Minnesota at Purdue (West Lafayette, IN) Time TBA, TV: TBA

Minnesota at Ohio State (Columbus, OH) Time TBA, TV: TBA

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (Minneapolis, MN) Time TBA, TV: TBA

The Golden Gophers play their home games at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Campus.

2023 season and single-game tickets are on sale now here.

Row the boat. Ski-u-mah. Go Gophers.