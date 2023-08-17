SKI-U-MAH: Minnesota Gophers 2023 Football Schedule
The Golden Gophers finished fourth in the Big Ten's West Division in 2022 with a 9-4 overall record and a record of 5-4 in the conference. The Gophers ended the season with a 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl.
The 2023 season opens at home against Big Ten foe Nebraska, and ends in Minneapolis against the Wisconsin Badgers, playing for Paul Bunyan's Axe.
2023 Minnesota Golden Gophers Football Schedule
- THU 8/31: Minnesota vs. Nebraska (Minneapolis, MN) 7:00 pm, TV: FOX
- SAT 9/9: Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan (Minneapolis, MN) 6:30 pm, TV: BTN
- SAT 9/16: Minnesota at North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC) 2:30 pm, TV: ESPN
- SAT 9/23: Minnesota at Northwestern (Evanston, IL) Time TBA, TV: TBA
- SAT 9/30: Minnesota vs. Louisiana (Minneapolis, MN) 11:00 am, TV: TBA
- SAT 10/7: Minnesota vs. Michigan (Minneapolis, MN) Time TBA, TV: TBA
- SAT 10/21: Minnesota at Iowa (Iowa City, IA) Time TBA, TV: TBA
- SAT 10/28: Minnesota vs. Michigan State (Minneapolis, MN) Time TBA, TV: TBA
- SAT 11/4: Minnesota vs. Illinois (Minneapolis, MN) Time TBA, TV: TBA
- SAT 11/11: Minnesota at Purdue (West Lafayette, IN) Time TBA, TV: TBA
- SAT 11/18: Minnesota at Ohio State (Columbus, OH) Time TBA, TV: TBA
- SAT 11/25: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (Minneapolis, MN) Time TBA, TV: TBA
The Golden Gophers play their home games at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Campus.
2023 season and single-game tickets are on sale now here.
Row the boat. Ski-u-mah. Go Gophers.
