Minnesota Gophers Lose Star Running Back For Season

The Minnesota Golden Gophers had a great showing against Ohio State in their first game of the season even though they lost to the mighty Buckeyes.

Minnesota would go on to lose 45-31 against Ohio State, but the bigger loss came before the final whistle.

Late in the third quarter, Minnesota star running back Mohamed Ibrahim suffered a lower leg injury and was ruled out the rest of the contest.

That news got worse on Tuesday when Gophers head coach PJ Fleck announced that Ibrahim would have season ending surgery.

Ibrahim's injury is a huge blow to the Gophers chances of having a special season and they will have to adjust to the adversity if they want to have a great 2021 season.

Minnesota will stay at home this week and host Miami (OH) on Saturday in Minneapolis as they try to get their first win of the year.

For more information on the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team, their current roster and future schedule, you can visit their team website.