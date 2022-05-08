A Minnesota man was sentenced in the deaths of two young men stemming from a drunk driving accident in 2021 in the suburbs of the Twin Cities.

James Blue was sentenced to 7 years in prison after he was driving a car in the summer of 2021 in which he crashed into a wooded area killing both passengers.

Those passengers were Sam Schuneman and former Sioux Falls Stampede player Mack Motzko.

Motzko is the son of University of Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko who also used to coach the Sioux Falls Stampede.

According to the reports from the case, Blue's blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit in Minnesota.

Kare 11 News in the Twin Cities shared James Blue's statement in court prior to his sentencing.

This marks the legal conclusion to a horrible tragedy that obviously could have been prevented.

