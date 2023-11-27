SKOL! Vikings Host Bears Tonight on Monday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings for their seventh win of the season when they host Chicago Bears tonight in at U.S. Bank Stadium for Week 12 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (6-5) are coming off a 21-20 loss to the Broncos last Sunday in Denver. The Bears (3-8) lost to the Lions 31-26 last Sunday in Detroit.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs' scrambling speed is a vital skill that has given the Minnesota Vikings an unexpected jolt after the season-ending Achilles tendon injury to Kirk Cousins. Dobbs is second among NFL quarterbacks with 389 rushing yards.

There has been speculation all week that Justin Jefferson could return to the lineup tonight, but the Jefferson says that he will not take the field against the Bears, despite being listed on the injury report as questionable.

Injury Report

For the Vikings, in addition to Kirk Cousins, Jordan Hicks, and Marcus Davenport all still out of action, cornerback Akayleb Evans (calf), wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring), and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (knee) are all listed as 'questionable' for tonight's game.

For the Bears, offensive guard Larry Borom (illness), running back D'Onta Foreman (ankle), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee), and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (knee) are all listed as 'out.'

Matchup History

Minnesota and Denver have met 125 times, with the Vikings holding an 66-57-2 all time advantage. The two teams last met on in October 15th in Chicago, when the Vikings topped the Bears 19-13.

NFC North Standings

Detroit Lions (3-3) Minnesota Vikings (6-5) vs. Chicago tonight Green Bay Packers (5-6) Chicago Bears (3-8) at Minnesota tonight

The Odds

The Vikings are 3 point favorites against the Bears tonight.

The Broadcast

The game is set to kickoff at 7:15 pm CT. (TV: ABC, ESPN)